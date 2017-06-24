Gadjovich was drafted 55th overall by the Canucks at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Gadjovich scored 46 goals for OHL Owen Sound last season, although his detractors will say that was mainly the result of his playing nearly the entire year with Vegas first-rounder Nick Suzuki. Suzuki certainly helped matters, but Gadjovich had a pretty good year all on his own. He is a big kid (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) who excels on the forecheck and is extremely difficult to knock off the puck. Gadjovich's skating is questionable, but he does most of his work in the corners and in front of the net anyway. He's a solid, underrated prospect.

