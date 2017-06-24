Gadjovich was drafted 55th overall by the Canucks at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Gadjovich scored 46 goals for OHL Owen Sound last season, although his detractors will say that was mainly the result of his playing nearly the entire year with Vegas first-rounder Nick Suzuki. Suzuki certainly helped matters, but Gadjovich had a pretty good year all on his own. He is a big kid (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) who excels on the forecheck and is extremely difficult to knock off the puck. Gadjovich's skating is questionable, but he does most of his work in the corners and in front of the net anyway. He's a solid, underrated prospect.
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...