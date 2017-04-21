Dahlen signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Canucks on Friday.

Dahlen became a member of the Canucks' organization this past February when he was traded in exchange for Alex Burrows with the Senators, and it appears the Canucks remain content with that decision by locking up the 19-year-old for the next three years. Despite the confidence booster, Dahlen still seems to be at least a couple years away from touching NHL ice, especially when considering he spent this past season playing in Sweden's second-tier professional league.