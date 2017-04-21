Dahlen signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Canucks on Friday.

Dahlen became a member of the Canucks' organization this past February when he was traded in exchange for Alex Burrows with the Senators, and it appears the Canucks remain content with that decision by locking up the 19-year-old for the next three years. Despite the confidence booster, Dahlen still seems to be at least a couple years away from touching NHL ice, especially when considering he spent this past season playing in Sweden's second-tier professional league.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...