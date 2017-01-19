Subban was recalled from AHL Utica on Tuesday.

With the recent injury to Ben Hutton (hand) that will keep him out 3-to-6 weeks, the Canucks have decided to give Subban a try for the first time this season. The youngest Subban brother is known as an offensive-minded defenseman as his nine goals, 13 assists, and minus-5 rating in Utica will attest to. It'll be interesting to see how he adjusts to the speed of the NHL game if/when he's given the opportunity to crack the lineup.