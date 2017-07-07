LaBate re-signed with the Canucks on Friday to a one-year, two-way contract.

LaBate, who spent time in both Vancouver and AHL Utica last season, is a physical presence and figures to provide forward depth for the Canucks organization. The 24-year-old tallied 1.8 hits per game in 13 appearances with the Canucks last season. In Utica, he registered 16 points and 80 penalty minutes across 38 games.

