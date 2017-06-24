Lind was drafted 33rd overall by the Canucks at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A tall, lanky winger, Lind seemingly always finds a way to put up points. He is a bit underappreciated because his game doesn't have much flair to it, but be plays a smart, understated game and he has a decent amount of offensive ability. Players with Lind's skill set and mindset almost always find a way to carve out a niche in the NHL.

