Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Notches two-point night against Ducks

Eriksson scored a power-play goal and assisted on the game-winner in overtime against Anaheim on Friday.

With two goals, seven points and 17 shots through his past eight games, Eriksson is officially picking up the pace offensively. Sometimes it takes time to acclimatize to a new club, and considering's Eriksson's track record, his rough start to the campaign might be worth overlooking. He's currently in buy-low territory in deeper leagues and a potential add in shallower settings. However, the 31-year-old veteran needs to score to maintain his fantasy value because he hardly moves the needle in the peripheral categories with just two PIM, six hits and a minus-9 rating for the year.