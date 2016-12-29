Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Scores power-play tally against Kings

Eriksson scored a power-play goal during Wednesday's win over Los Angeles.

Beginning to show signs of putting the disastrous start to his tenure in Vancouver behind him, Eriksson has a goal, five points and 14 shots through his past seven games. He also led all Vancouver forwards with 21:16 of ice during Wednesday's game. This has the makings of a potential buy-low spot for the 31-year-old veteran, but don't forget that Eriksson needs to score because he doesn't tip the scales in the peripheral fantasy categories.