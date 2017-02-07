Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Stuck in scoring slump

It's been six games since Eriksson last appeared on the scoresheet.

Eriksson had one of his best games of the season Thursday against San Jose, but couldn't find the back of the net. The 31-year-old has been a disappointment since arriving in Vancouver, managing 10 goals and 21 points in 52 games. The Swedish forward is skating with the Sedin twins, but he's just been too inconsistent to be trusted in most fantasy leagues. His power-play production is noteworthy, but the Canucks are struggling and Eriksson hasn't shown anything with Vancouver that suggests he's worth looking at right now.