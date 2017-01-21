Canucks' Luca Sbisa: Scores rare goal in victory
Sbisa scored a goal with a plus-1 in Friday's 2-1 win against the Panthers.
Sbisa has just two goals and 11 points with a plus-8 this season, but he can help fantasy owners in deeper rotisserie pools in the hits (78) and blocked shots (71) categories. He is not a recommended option in most standard formats, however.
