Sbisa scored a goal with a plus-1 in Friday's 2-1 win against the Panthers.

Sbisa has just two goals and 11 points with a plus-8 this season, but he can help fantasy owners in deeper rotisserie pools in the hits (78) and blocked shots (71) categories. He is not a recommended option in most standard formats, however.

