Granlund scored a pair of goals on four shots and went plus-3 during Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss in Philadelphia.

It's hard to blame him for the loss, but he did get stoned by Michal Neuvirth in the shootout. Granlund now has two multi-point efforts in his last four games, but those are also the only two games in his last nine that have seen him hit the scoresheet. The minutes are there, but the consistency isn't.