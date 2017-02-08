Granlund netted his 13th goal of the season in Tuesday's loss to the Predators.

It wasn't enough for Vancouver, who picked up their third straight loss. Granlund's surprising season continues, as he's found twine four times in his last 10 games. The 23-year-old is thriving on the second line and becoming a nice secondary scorer for the Canucks. It's hard to recommend him in shallower leagues because he's only got 21 points and is sporting an ugly minus-15 rating, but his lethal shot and goal-scoring ability make him worth a look in deeper formats.