Granlund recorded three points - two goals, including one on the power play, and an assist - in a 4-2 victory over the Flames on Friday.

This outburst snapped a six-game pointless streak for the center. It was his first three-point game of the season; in fact, Granlund only had two goals and an assist in the nine games he played during October. Granlund already has a new career-high with nine goals and is one point shy of tying another career high. With half the season remaining, Granlund could blow away his previous career-bests.