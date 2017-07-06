Canucks' Michael Chaput: Files for salary arbitration
Chaput filed for salary arbitration ahead of Wednesday's deadline, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.
Despite logging a career-high 68 games, Chaput had a season to forget in 2016-17. The Quebec native recorded just nine points and a minus-12 rating, and his shooting percentage (6.3) was quite disappointing. Granted, it was tough for Chaput to do much with only 11:01 of average ice time, but we figure he'll be hard-pressed to persuade an arbiter that he's deserving of much more than the $600,000 he earned with Vancouver this past season.
