Canucks' Michael Chaput: Hits have been best asset
Chaput has posted just one goal, three assists and a minus-7 through 38 games.
Chaput has been kaput as far as offense is concerned, but he has posted 38 hits and 12 blocked shots to help fantasy owners in leagues with extremely deep rosters.
