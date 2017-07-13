Canucks' Michael Chaput: Signs one-year contract with Vancouver
Chaput re-signed with the Canucks on a one-year, one-way deal Thursday.
Chaput filed for salary arbitration last Thursday, but an arbitration hearing will no longer be necessary now that he's inked a fresh deal with Vancouver. The bottom-six forward only managed to tally eight points (four goals, four assists) in 68 games with the Canucks last campaign, so he doesn't produce enough offensively to be considered a viable option in season-long fantasy formats.
