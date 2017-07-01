Canucks' Michael Del Zotto: Latches on with Vancouver in free agency

Del Zotto procured a two-year, $6 million contract with the Canucks on Saturday, TSN reports.

That's indubitably a large chunk of change for the oft-injured Del Zotto, but then again, proven defensemen come at a premium in today's NHL. Health permitting, the 27-year-old with 189 points in 484 career games between the Rangers, Predators and Flyers should be able to grab at least 20 minutes per contest in his new digs.