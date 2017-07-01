Canucks' Michael Del Zotto: Latches on with Vancouver in free agency

Del Zotto procured a two-year, $6 million contract with the Canucks on Saturday, TSN reports.

That's indubitably a large chunk of change for the oft-injured Del Zotto, but then again, proven defensemen come at a premium in today's NHL. Health permitting, the 27-year-old with 189 points in 484 career games between the Rangers, Predators and Flyers should be able to grab at least 20 minutes per contest in his new digs.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...