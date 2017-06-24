DiPietro was drafted 64th overall by the Canucks at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
DiPietro has the highest upside of any goalie in the 2017 draft, but his 6-foot frame just doesn't fit the profile of today's NHL netminder. He's a big-game goalie, just like that guy in Los Angeles -- yep, he profiles a lot like Jonathan Quick. DiPietro was a huge part of the Windsor Spitfires' Memorial Cup win and was a stud at the World Under-18s. His fundamentals are strong and his athleticism is off the charts. DiPietro will return to the Spits in September and like every goalie, he'll take a long time to develop and earn an NHL job.
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...