DiPietro was drafted 64th overall by the Canucks at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

DiPietro has the highest upside of any goalie in the 2017 draft, but his 6-foot frame just doesn't fit the profile of today's NHL netminder. He's a big-game goalie, just like that guy in Los Angeles -- yep, he profiles a lot like Jonathan Quick. DiPietro was a huge part of the Windsor Spitfires' Memorial Cup win and was a stud at the World Under-18s. His fundamentals are strong and his athleticism is off the charts. DiPietro will return to the Spits in September and like every goalie, he'll take a long time to develop and earn an NHL job.

