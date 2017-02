Tryamkin has managed just one assist in his last 11 games.

While the offensive production hasn't been there, Tryamkin is growing into a major role with Vancouver and is becoming a key cog on the back-end. The 6'7" rearguard has managed six points in 42 games and has aided fantasy goers with 61 PIM and a team-high 104 hits. Tryamkin isn't worth owning in many leagues right now, but he's on the rise and could turn into a fantasy gem in the coming years.