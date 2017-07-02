Canucks' Olli Juolevi: Punches in at 200 lbs
General Manager Jim Benning said Friday that Juolevi clocked in at 200 lbs, according to Sportsnet's Dan Murphy.
While it's good to see the 6'3" Juolevi filling out, the offseason signings of fellow rearguards Michael Del Zotto and Patrick Wiercioch may make it harder for the youngster to crack the opening night roster. Benning did refer to Del Zotto as a "power-play defenceman", but also said they will make room for Juolevi if he earns it. The 19-year-old put up 42 points in 58 games with London of the OHL last season and is expected to play a key role on Vancouver's blueline in the future.
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...