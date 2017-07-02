General Manager Jim Benning said Friday that Juolevi clocked in at 200 pounds, according to Sportsnet's Dan Murphy.

While it's good to see the 6-foot-3 Juolevi filling out, the offseason signings of fellow rearguards Michael Del Zotto and Patrick Wiercioch may make it harder for the youngster to crack the Opening Night roster. Benning did refer to Del Zotto as a "power-play defenseman," but also said they will make room for Juolevi if he earns it. The 19-year-old put up 42 points in 58 games with London of the OHL last season and is expected to play a key role on Vancouver's blue line in the future.