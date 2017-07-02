Canucks' Patrick Wiercioch: Signs with new club on Canada Day
Wiercioch joined the Canucks on Saturday upon signing a one-year, one-way contract valued at $650,000.
Canucks GM Jim Benning issued his own a scouting report on the incoming blueliner. "Patrick has excellent mobility for a player his size and possesses a big shot from the point," said Benning. "He'll add to our depth on the blue line and we're excited to give him the opportunity to play for his hometown team." The 26-year-old from British Columbia spent parts of five seasons with the Senators before joining the Avalanche last campaign. He's collected 74 points (16 goals, 58 assists) with a minus-5 rating over 268 career games.
