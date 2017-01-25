Larsen (upper body) is no longer listed on IR, per the NHL's official media site.

It's been 23 games since Larsen sustained that upper-body ailment, and NHL.com projects that he'll sit this next one out, despite being activated. The Canucks will go right back to work Thursday for a contest against the Coyotes in Arizona, so there's still a chance that Larsen factors into a match ahead of the All-Star break. Hopefully No. 63 can stay on the ice for a sustained period of time, as he has the potential to mature into a fine two-way defenseman -- plus, he's averaging 3:07 of power-play ice time this season.