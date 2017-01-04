Boucher was picked up off waivers from New Jersey on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Boucher will join his third organization this week after getting snatched up by the Canucks. In his previous two stop, the winger was likely going to spend some time down to the minors, yet with injuries piling up, he may have finally landed with a team looking to use him in the NHL. In his 12 contests this season, the 23-year-old has managed to tally a goal and two helpers.