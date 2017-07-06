Canucks' Reid Boucher: Unable to avoid arbitration
Boucher filed for salary arbitration ahead of Wednesday's deadline, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.
The Michigan native compiled nine points in 36 games between the Devils and Canucks last season. While that figure is certainly low, it's worth noting that he would've finished with a serviceable 20 points over a full season despite earning just 12:13 of average ice time.
