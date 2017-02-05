Miller gave up six goals on 39 shots in Saturday's loss to the Wild.

It was a busy night for Miller, but surrendering six goals just isn't going to cut it. The veteran netminder has now lost four straight games, allowing 15 goals in that span. He remains a decent fantasy option with a .915 save percentage, but the Canucks have entered a tough stretch and appear to be trending downwards. Miller could still post some quality rate stats, but don't expect him to make any drastic improvements on the 14 wins he's posted thus far.