Miller will face pucks from the Jets on Thursday night.

Miller and Jacob Markstrom have had a relatively equal timeshare when compared to most goalie pairs in the league, drawing 18 and 15 starts respectively. However, Markstrom has also been pulled from two starts this season, which gives the veteran Miller the edge for now. After receiving the night off Tuesday, the 36-year-old gets the nod once again against a Winnipeg team that ranks 17th in the NHL with 2.54 goals per game.