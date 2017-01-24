Miller will defend the goal for Thursday's away game against the Coyotes, Ben Kuzma of Postmedia reports.

Miller will get a night off Wednesday when Jacob Markstrom draws the start against the Avalanche, but Miller's matchup is almost as juicy -- Arizona averages 2.15 goals per game, which ranks only above the aforementioned Colorado squad. Miller hasn't won a game on the road since Dec. 8 in Tampa Bay, but Thursday could represent a good chance to break that trend.