Canucks' Ryan Miller: Between posts Thursday
Miller will defend the goal for Thursday's away game against the Coyotes, Ben Kuzma of Postmedia reports.
Miller will get a night off Wednesday when Jacob Markstrom draws the start against the Avalanche, but Miller's matchup is almost as juicy -- Arizona averages 2.15 goals per game, which ranks only above the aforementioned Colorado squad. Miller hasn't won a game on the road since Dec. 8 in Tampa Bay, but Thursday could represent a good chance to break that trend.
More News
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Burned for three goals in loss•
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Posts fifth victory in January•
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Starting in goal Friday•
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Blanks visiting Predators•
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Looking to tame Predators on Tuesday•