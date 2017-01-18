Miller turned aside all 30 shots in a 1-0 win over Nashville on Tuesday.

The veteran slammed the door frequently in this one, earning his second shutout and 13th win of the season. Miller improved his GAA to 2.54 to go with a .917 save percentage as well, which are decent numbers for a guy with a middling 13-10-3 record. Additionally, the 36-year-old hasn't lost in regulation over his last eight starts, so he makes for a solid play right now -- especially with upcoming games against the lowly Panthers, Avalanche and Coyotes over the next eight days.