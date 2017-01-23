Canucks' Ryan Miller: Burned for three goals in loss
Miller gave up three goals on 34 shots in Sunday's loss to Chicago.
It was a good performance from Miller, but unfortunately a late third-period bounce led to Jonathan Toews' game-winning goal. Miller drops to 14-11-3 on the season with a solid .919 save percentage. He hasn't piled up many victories thus far, but Miller is posting quality rate stats and is giving his team a chance to win every time he gets the call.
