Canucks' Ryan Miller: Draws start in net Thursday
Miller will guard the posts in Thursday's road matchup with the Flyers,
Miller has been fantastic of late, allowing two or less goals in six consecutive starts while going 5-0-1 with a 1.47 GAA and .951 save percentage. The 36-year-old netminder will look to keep it going against a Flyers' offense that averages 2.79 goals per contest, 10th in the NHL, but has lost 10 of their last 13 games.
More News
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Suffers tough OT loss in Nashville•
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Gets starting nod for Tuesday's contest•
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Continues hot streak versus Flames•
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Will start in crease Friday•
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Shuts out Coyotes on Wednesday•
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Patrolling blue paint Wednesday•