Miller will guard the posts in Thursday's road matchup with the Flyers,

Miller has been fantastic of late, allowing two or less goals in six consecutive starts while going 5-0-1 with a 1.47 GAA and .951 save percentage. The 36-year-old netminder will look to keep it going against a Flyers' offense that averages 2.79 goals per contest, 10th in the NHL, but has lost 10 of their last 13 games.