Miller will guard the posts in Thursday's road matchup with the Flyers,

Miller has been fantastic of late, allowing two or less goals in six consecutive starts while going 5-0-1 with a 1.47 GAA and .951 save percentage. The 36-year-old netminder will look to keep it going against a Flyers' offense that averages 2.79 goals per contest, 10th in the NHL, but has lost 10 of their last 13 games.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola