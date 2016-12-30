Canucks' Ryan Miller: Gets starting nod for Friday's contest
Miller will start between the pipes in Friday's home game against the Ducks.
Miller was razor-sharp in his last start, turning aside 36 of the 37 shots he faced en route to a 2-1 win over the Kings on Wednesday. The veteran backstop will look to stay hot in a decent matchup with an Anaheim team that's averaging 2.38 goals per game on the road this season, 17th in the NHL.
