Miller will start between the pipes in Tuesday's road game against the Predators, Dave Tomlinson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Miller has been on fire of late, earning wins in five consecutive starts while maintaining a superb 1.38 GAA and .955 save percentage over that span. The American backstop will look to keep rolling in an enticing matchup with a slumping Predators team that has lost six of its last eight games. However, Miller has struggled away from Vancouver, going just 2-6-0 with a 3.42 GAA and .901 save mark on the road.