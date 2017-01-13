Miller stopped 31 of 35 shots and gave up the lone shootout tally in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Philadelphia.

He'd been rolling recently, going 5-0-1 with a 1.47 GAA and .951 save mark in his prior six starts, but Miller got torched on the road by a Flyers team that had been struggling recently. That's nothing new for him, though -- while the veteran netminder's been an ace at home, his results on the road have been terrible: 2-6-2 with a .901 save mark. Fortunately, the Canucks' next three games will take place back in the friendly confines of British Columbia.