Canucks' Ryan Miller: Gives up four, loses in shootout
Miller stopped 31 of 35 shots and gave up the lone shootout tally in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Philadelphia.
He'd been rolling recently, going 5-0-1 with a 1.47 GAA and .951 save mark in his prior six starts, but Miller got torched on the road by a Flyers team that had been struggling recently. That's nothing new for him, though -- while the veteran netminder's been an ace at home, his results on the road have been terrible: 2-6-2 with a .901 save mark. Fortunately, the Canucks' next three games will take place back in the friendly confines of British Columbia.
More News
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Draws start in net Thursday•
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Suffers tough OT loss in Nashville•
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Gets starting nod for Tuesday's contest•
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Continues hot streak versus Flames•
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Will start in crease Friday•
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Shuts out Coyotes on Wednesday•