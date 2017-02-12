Miller made 26 saves in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.

He allowed the winner with exactly two minutes left. Miller has won just once in six starts and has allowed at least four goals in three of his last four. Miller's on the downside of a solid career, but at 15-15-3, he's projected to finish this season with fewer than 30 wins for the fifth straight season.

