Canucks' Ryan Miller: In goal Thursday against San Jose
Miller will guard the cage in Thursday's home game against the Sharks.
Miller has been razor-sharp lately, registering an impressive 1.51 GAA and .953 save percentage over his last four appearances. The American netminder will look to stay hot in a tough matchup with a Sharks team that has won seven of its last eight games.
