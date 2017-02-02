Miller will guard the cage in Thursday's home game against the Sharks.

Miller has been razor-sharp lately, registering an impressive 1.51 GAA and .953 save percentage over his last four appearances. The American netminder will look to stay hot in a tough matchup with a Sharks team that has won seven of its last eight games.

