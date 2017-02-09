Miller will start between the pipes in Thursday's road game against the Blue Jackets.

Miller has been struggling lately, suffering losses in four consecutive starts while posting an ugly 3.78 GAA and .889 save percentage over that span. The 36-year-old backstop will look to get back on track in a tough road matchup with a Blue Jackets club that's averaging 3.48 goals per game at home this season, third in the NHL.