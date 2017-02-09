Canucks' Ryan Miller: In goal Thursday in Columbus
Miller will start between the pipes in Thursday's road game against the Blue Jackets.
Miller has been struggling lately, suffering losses in four consecutive starts while posting an ugly 3.78 GAA and .889 save percentage over that span. The 36-year-old backstop will look to get back on track in a tough road matchup with a Blue Jackets club that's averaging 3.48 goals per game at home this season, third in the NHL.
More News
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Allows six goals in loss Saturday•
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Squaring off against Wild•
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Struggles against Sharks•
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: In goal Thursday against San Jose•
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Makes 30 saves in loss to Coyotes•
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Between posts Thursday•