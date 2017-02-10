Miller will probably be the starter for Saturday's matchup with the Bruins, according to coach Willie Desjardins.

The coach declined to confirm that Miller would get the starting nod, but it would appear that the 36-year-old netminder will be in the crease. Miller shook off a four-game losing streak in impressive fashion with a 33-save shutout against the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

