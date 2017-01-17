Miller will be between the posts for Tuesday night's home game against the Predators, Jon Abbott of TSN 1040 reports.

Miller is back in goal after ceding a start to Jacob Markstrom on Sunday. The 36-year-old veteran has been in fine form lately, posting a .940 save percentage, five wins, and no losses in regulation over his last seven starts. He'll look to keep it going against a Nashville squad that is averaging only 2.43 goals per game in January.