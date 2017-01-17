Canucks' Ryan Miller: Looking to tame Predators on Tuesday
Miller will be between the posts for Tuesday night's home game against the Predators, Jon Abbott of TSN 1040 reports.
Miller is back in goal after ceding a start to Jacob Markstrom on Sunday. The 36-year-old veteran has been in fine form lately, posting a .940 save percentage, five wins, and no losses in regulation over his last seven starts. He'll look to keep it going against a Nashville squad that is averaging only 2.43 goals per game in January.
