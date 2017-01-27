Miller stopped 30 of 32 shots during Thursday's loss to Arizona.

This was a tough schedule spot for Vancouver and Miller. The Canucks were on the second leg of back-to-back road games with the All-Star break ahead, so all things considered, Miller fared well. He's also having a solid season with a .920 save percentage and 2.48 GAA, especially considering the underwhelming collection of skaters in front of him. However, it's also worth noting that Miller's performance Thursday continued his rough run on the road this year. Away from Rogers Arena, Miller is just 2-8-2 with a .904 save percentage and 3.18 GAA.