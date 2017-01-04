Miller will guard the crease for Wednesday's meeting with Arizona, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.

Miller is showing flashes of being the netminder he was in Buffalo, posting a three-game winning streak in which he's registered a .944 save percentage. Whether the veteran can keep up that pace remains to be seen, but the general lack of offensive support from his teammates makes it doubtful. Additionally, the Canucks are giving up 30.7 shots per game, so fantasy owners can likely expect a heavy workload for the Michigan native.