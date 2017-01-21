Canucks' Ryan Miller: Posts fifth victory in January
Miller stopped all but one of the 35 shots he faced in Friday's 2-1 victory against the Panthers.
Miller has five wins in seven starts in the month of January, and he is victorious in seven of his past nine starts. He tends the crease for a lower-echelon team, but remains a solid fantasy option across most formats. The veteran netminder has allowed two or fewer goals in seven of his past eight outings.
