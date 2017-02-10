Miller saved all 33 shots he faced during Thursday's win over Columbus.

The veteran entered the game with a 2-8-2 record, .904 save percentage and 3.18 GAA on the road this season, so his shutout against the offensively capable Blue Jackets was somewhat surprising. He's been excellent at home (12-6-1, .923 and 2.29), so considering this was his first road win since Dec. 8, you'll likely want to continue only utilizing Miller at Rogers Arena if you have suitable alternatives when the Canucks are travelling. It's worth noting that Vancouver has four consecutive road games ahead, too.