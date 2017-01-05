Miller stopped all 22 shots in a 3-0 shutout over the visiting Coyotes on Wednesday.

It was the 37th shutout of the veteran's career and 11th win in 23 appearances this season. With a .912 save percentage and 2.65 GAA, Miller doesn't turn too many heads anymore for fantasy purposes, but it's interesting to note that those numbers are right in line with his career marks of .915 and 2.60. That said, the American is actually performing right in line with expectations, so owners shouldn't be too displeased with him this season -- except for the lack of wins, perhaps.