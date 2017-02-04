Canucks' Ryan Miller: Squaring off against Wild
Miller will tend twine Saturday as the home starter versus the Wild.
The veteran backstop is 6-6-0 with a 3.40 GAA and .888 save percentage in 12 career starts against Minnesota's hockey club, though it's worth noting that the Michigan native has sparkled in Vancouver this season. He's fashioned a 12-5-1 record with .929 save mark and a pair of shutouts when given the advantage of home ice. While Miller has proven that he can still come up with the occasional highlight-reel save, it'll be difficult to justify using him given the wealth of viable alternatives on Saturday's busy slate.
