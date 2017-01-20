Canucks' Ryan Miller: Starting in goal Friday
Miller will start between the pipes in Friday's home game against the Panthers, Sportsnet's Irfaan Gaffar reports.
Miller was unbeatable in his last start, turning aside all 30 shots he faced en route to a 1-0 shutout victory over the Predators on Tuesday. The 36-year-old goaltender will look to stay sharp in a matchup with a Panthers team that's averaging 2.29 goals per game on the road this season, 23rd in the NHL.
More News
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Blanks visiting Predators•
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Looking to tame Predators on Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Gives up four, loses in shootout•
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Draws start in net Thursday•
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Suffers tough OT loss in Nashville•
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Gets starting nod for Tuesday's contest•