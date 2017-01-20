Miller will start between the pipes in Friday's home game against the Panthers, Sportsnet's Irfaan Gaffar reports.

Miller was unbeatable in his last start, turning aside all 30 shots he faced en route to a 1-0 shutout victory over the Predators on Tuesday. The 36-year-old goaltender will look to stay sharp in a matchup with a Panthers team that's averaging 2.29 goals per game on the road this season, 23rd in the NHL.