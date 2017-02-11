Canucks' Ryan Miller: Starting Saturday in Boston
Miller will start between the pipes in Saturday's road game against the Bruins, Jon Abbott of TSN 1040 reports.
Miller was unbeatable in his last start Thursday against Columbus, turning aside all 33 shots he faced en route to an impressive 3-0 shutout victory. The American backstop will look to stay sharp and pick up his 16th win of the campaign in a road matchup with a Bruins club that is 13-13-0 at home this season.
More News
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Likely starter Saturday•
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Secures first road shutout of campaign•
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: In goal Thursday in Columbus•
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Allows six goals in loss Saturday•
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Squaring off against Wild•
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Struggles against Sharks•