Miller will start between the pipes in Saturday's road game against the Bruins, Jon Abbott of TSN 1040 reports.

Miller was unbeatable in his last start Thursday against Columbus, turning aside all 33 shots he faced en route to an impressive 3-0 shutout victory. The American backstop will look to stay sharp and pick up his 16th win of the campaign in a road matchup with a Bruins club that is 13-13-0 at home this season.