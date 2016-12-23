Miller gave up four goals on 25 shots in Thursday's loss to the Jets.

He's now been tagged for a painful 16 goals in his last four games, a stretch that's wrecked Miller's previously borderline-respectable season stats. As a 36-year-old goalie on one of the league's worst teams, Miller's fantasy value is about as low as it's ever been. He's still relevant in some formats because he continues to see solid volume, but the results have been distinctly subpar and there's not much reason to think they'll improve.