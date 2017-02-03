Miller allowed four goals on 32 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Sharks.

This was a rare poor home outing for Miller, who came in 12-4-1 with a 1.98 GAA and .933 save percentage a Rogers Arena. Unfortunately for the 36-year-old veteran, his team is scheduled to embark on a six-game road trip after hosting the Western Conference-leading Wild Saturday. Miller's 2.82 record, 3.18 GAA and .904 save percentage on the road suggest he won't be of much use in the near future.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola