Canucks' Ryan Miller: Struggles against Sharks
Miller allowed four goals on 32 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Sharks.
This was a rare poor home outing for Miller, who came in 12-4-1 with a 1.98 GAA and .933 save percentage a Rogers Arena. Unfortunately for the 36-year-old veteran, his team is scheduled to embark on a six-game road trip after hosting the Western Conference-leading Wild Saturday. Miller's 2.82 record, 3.18 GAA and .904 save percentage on the road suggest he won't be of much use in the near future.
More News
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: In goal Thursday against San Jose•
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Makes 30 saves in loss to Coyotes•
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Between posts Thursday•
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Burned for three goals in loss•
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Posts fifth victory in January•