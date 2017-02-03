Miller allowed four goals on 32 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Sharks.

This was a rare poor home outing for Miller, who came in 12-4-1 with a 1.98 GAA and .933 save percentage a Rogers Arena. Unfortunately for the 36-year-old veteran, his team is scheduled to embark on a six-game road trip after hosting the Western Conference-leading Wild Saturday. Miller's 2.82 record, 3.18 GAA and .904 save percentage on the road suggest he won't be of much use in the near future.