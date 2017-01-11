Miller gave up a shorthanded goal with two seconds left in overtime Tuesday, leaving him with a 2-1 loss at the hands of the Predators. He made 24 saves.

That's a heck of a tough way to end his five-game winning streak, but it's no surprise to see Miller get toppled on the road -- he's just 2-6-1 away from Vancouver this year. The entirety of that streak came at home, naturally, and it's not advised to utilize Miller in fantasy when he's not protecting the net at Rogers Arena.