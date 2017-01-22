Canucks' Ryan Miller: Tending twine Sunday
Miller will defend the net for Sunday's game in Chicago.
Miller is riding a two-game win streak during which he's allowed just one goal on a total of 65 shots. However, both of these games were in Vancouver, where the veteran keeper has been significantly more comfortable -- this season, he boasts a 12-4-1 record with a 1.98 GAA and a .933 save percentage at home, as opposed to his 2-6-2 record with a 3.30 GAA and .901 save percentage on the road. He could have his hands full against a Blackhawks offense that averages 3.08 goals per game within the confines of the United Center.
